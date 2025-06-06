The Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women (Deemed to be University) has officially released the May 2025 semester results. Students from Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), PG-Diploma, and Ph.D. courses (both Regular and Arrear Examinations) can now check their results through the official website avinuty.ac.in.

Steps to check Avinuty result 2025

Visit the official website avinuty.ac.in In the Flash News, click on the link for UG, PG, PG-Diploma Results 2025 Click on ‘View Result’ Enter your Roll Number and click Submit View and download your result scorecard for future reference

Direct link to the Avinuty Semester result 2025.

As per Times of India, the university remains committed to its longstanding mission of providing quality higher education to empower women. It holds Category ‘A’ deemed status, is re-accredited with an ‘A+’ grade by NAAC, and is recognised under Section 12B of the UGC Act.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.