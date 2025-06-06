The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will close the online registration process today, June 6, 2025, for candidates seeking admission into Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) and M.Sc. (Nursing) courses across the state. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications by visiting the official website esb.mp.gov.in . The correction window will remain open till June 11, 2025

As per the official notification, the nursing entrance exam is scheduled to begin on July 1, 2025, and will be held in two shifts from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Steps to apply for the exam

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Click on the PBBSc/ MSc Nursing 2025 registration link on the homepage Register using your details and log in Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register.

Application Fee

General category: Rs 500

Reserved category: Rs 250

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.