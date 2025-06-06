The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the Railway Police Force (RPF) Constable result 2025 shortly. The exam was conducted between March 2 and March 18, 2025, in three shifts per day. Once announced, candidates will be able to view and download their results on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,208 constable vacancies.

Steps to check RPF Constable result 2025

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in Click on the link for RPF (Constable) Result 2025 Select ‘Result of CBT for the post of Constable’ A PDF file containing a list of qualified candidates will open Search for your name, view, and download the result

As per a report by NDTV, out of more than 45.30 lakh registered candidates, approximately 22.96 lakh appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates who qualify in the CBT will proceed to the next stage, which includes the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Measurement Test (PMT). These tests assess physical readiness and eligibility for the constable role.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.