The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published the model answer keys for the Sr. Scientific Officer (Home Department) Competitive Examination 2024. The examination, conducted between May 12 and May 14, 2025, covered the subjects of Biology Division, Documents Division, and Serology Division. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the model answer keys on the official RPSC website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

An objection window will be open from June 7 to June 9, 2025, incase candidates find any discrepancies. Each objection must be submitted along with a fee of Rs 100 per question, excluding applicable service charges.

Here’s the official notice.

Direct link to view the answer key for SO Biology Division (Part A, Part C).

Direct link to view the answer key for SO Biology Division (Part B, Part C).

Direct link to view the answer key for SO Documents Division (Part A, Part C).

Direct link to view the answer key for SO Documents Division (Part B, Part C).

Direct link to view the answer key for SO Serology Division (Part A, Part C).

Direct link to view the answer key for SO Serology Division (Part B, Part C).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies, of which 1 is for Senior Scientific Officer (Documents Division), 2 for Senior Scientific Officer (Biology Division), 1 for Senior Scientific Officer (Serology Division), and rest for other divisions.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.