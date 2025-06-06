The Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal, Raipur, has announced the results of the PET 2025- B.E./ B.Tech., B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering), B.Tech. (Food Tech.), B.Tech (Dairy Technology), Diploma in Dairy Technology (DDT). Applicants can download their results, final answer keys, and merit-wise list of candidates from the official website vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on May 8, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CG PET result 2025

Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CG PET 2025 result link Login and download the result Take a printout for future reference Download the final answer key

Direct link to CG PET result 2025.

Direct link to CG PET final answer key 2025.

Direct link to merit-wise list of candidates.