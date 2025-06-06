The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the registration deadline for its postgraduate (PG) and B.Tech. admissions for the academic session 2025, as per the official notice. Candidates now have time until 11.59 pm on June 9, 2025, to submit their applications through the university’s official portal admission.uod.ac.in.

After the registration closes, DU will open a correction window from June 10 to June 12, 2025.

Steps to apply for PG and B.Tech. admission 2025

Visit the official website admission.uod.ac.in Under ‘Registration Links’, click on the link for CSAS PG or B.Tech. Admission Register and login using your details Pay the fee, and submit the form Download the form for future reference

Direct link to apply for PG Admission 2025.

Direct link to apply for B.Tech Admission 2025.

Eligibility Criteria (TOI Report)

Admissions to PG Programs will be based on candidates' scores in the CUET (PG) 2025 examination.

Admissions to B.Tech. Programs will consider the Common Rank List (CRL) from the JEE (Main) 2025 Paper-I.

For details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.