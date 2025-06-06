The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has opened the application correction window for the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 or HTET 2025 . Candidates can make changes to their name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, gender, identity number, and email address at bseh.org.in till June 7, 2025.

For any other changes (not listed above), candidates must visit the Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani in person and submit a written request letter for correction along with the correction fee from between June 9 and 12, 2025, reads the notification.

HTET 2025 will be conducted on July 26 from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm, and on July 27 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam is conducted for candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes I to V (PRT-Primary Teacher), Classes VI to VIII (TGT-Trained Graduate Teacher), and PGT (Postgraduate Teacher). More details in the notification below:

Direct link to HTET 2024 notification.

Steps to make changes to HTET form 2025

Visit the official website bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on the HTET 2025 login tab Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HTET correction window 2025.