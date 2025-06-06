The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the provisional answer keys of the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test ( TG Ed.CET ) 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys and submit suggestions, if any, at edcet.tgche.ac.in till June 9, 2025. A fee of Rs 500 per objection applies.

The results are likely to be declared on June 21, 2025. TG EdCET is conducted for admission into two-year B.Ed courses in colleges across Telangana.

Steps to download TS EdCET answer key 2025

Visit the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS EdCET answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

