The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission ( TNPSC ) has released the hall tickets for the Common Preliminary Examination for the posts of Combined Civil Services Examination – I and IA Services. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam will be conducted on June 15, 2025. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Interview.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download TNPSC Group I admit card 2025

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group I Preliminary exam admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group I admit card 2025.

Meanwhile, the registrations for the Combined Technical Services Examination 2025 (Non-Interview posts) is underway on the official website tnpsc.gov.in . Candidates can apply for the posts till June 25, 2025. The correction window will open from June 29 to July 1, 2025.

The written examination will be conducted from August 4 to 10, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 615 vacancies.

Direct link to apply for CTSE (Non-Interview posts) 2025.

Here’s the official notification.