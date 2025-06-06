The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announce the results of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 tomorrow, July 7, at 2.00 PM. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website comedk.org .

The counselling registration and document upload window will open from June 9 (4.00 pm) to June 18 (2.00 pm). The examination was held primarily on May 10, 2025, with some centres conducting the exam on May 25, 2025.

Steps to download COMEDK UGET result 2025

Visit the official website comedk.org On the homepage, click on the Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference