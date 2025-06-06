The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will tomorrow, June 7, close the registration window for the Physical Education Common Entrance Test for D.P.Ed (2 Years) and B.P.Ed (2 Years) Course in Andhra Pradesh 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

The last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 1000 and Rs 2000 is June 11 and 13, 2025. The correction window will open from June 12 to 14, 2025. The date of commencement of Physical Efficiency and Games skill Test is June 23, and the admit card will be released on June 17, 2025.

The result will likely be announced one week after the last day of tests. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

The registration fee for the unreserved category is Rs 900, whereas the fee for BC and SC/ST category candidates is Rs 800 and Rs 700, respectively.

Steps to apply for AP PECET 2025

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the AP PECET 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for AP PECET 2025.