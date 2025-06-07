The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ssc.gov.in till June 26, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is June 27, 2025.

The correction window will open from July 1 to 2, 2025. The computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted from August 6 to 11, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 261 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is applicable. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for Stenographer posts 2025

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Apply” tab Click on the application link for the Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination, 2025 Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference