The Central Bank of India (CBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Engagement of Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 for F.Y. 2025-26. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website centralbankofindia.co.in till June 23, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is June 25, 2025.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the first week of July 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 4500 vacancies for a period of 12 months. Candidates can check the vacancy details, age limit, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee Category Application/Examination/ Intimation Fees PWBD candidates Rs 400+GST Schedule Caste / Schedule Tribe / All Women candidates/EWS Rs 600+GST All other candidates Rs 800+GST

Steps to apply for Apprentice posts 2025

Visit the official website nats.education.gov.in Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application Go to ‘Apply Against Advertised Vacancy’ and search for ‘Apprenticeship with Central Bank of India’ Click on the ‘Apply’ button and Login Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled form