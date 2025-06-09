CBI Apprentice registration 2025 begins for 4500 posts; here’s how to apply
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website centralbankofindia.co.in.
The Central Bank of India (CBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Engagement of Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 for F.Y. 2025-26. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website centralbankofindia.co.in till June 23, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is June 25, 2025.
The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the first week of July 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 4500 vacancies for a period of 12 months. Candidates can check the vacancy details, age limit, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
|Category
|Application/Examination/ Intimation Fees
|PWBD candidates
|Rs 400+GST
|Schedule Caste / Schedule Tribe / All Women candidates/EWS
|Rs 600+GST
|All other candidates
|Rs 800+GST
Steps to apply for Apprentice posts 2025
Visit the official website nats.education.gov.in
Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application
Go to ‘Apply Against Advertised Vacancy’ and search for ‘Apprenticeship with Central Bank of India’
Click on the ‘Apply’ button and Login
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit
Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled form
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.