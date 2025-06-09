Bihar ITICAT admit card 2025 released; here’s download link
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the hall tickets for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT 2025). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, the exam will be conducted on June 15, 2025. The applications were invited until May 17, 2025.
Steps to download Bihar ITICAT admit card 2025
Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Bihar ITICAT admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
