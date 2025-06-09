The Office of Coordinator PTET 2025 has released the admit card of the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test ( PTET 2025 ). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in .

The exam will be conducted on June 15 from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm at 41 districts. he PTET exam is conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates must hold a graduate degree.

Steps to download Rajasthan PTET admit card 2025

Visit the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in On the homepage, click on the PTET 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

