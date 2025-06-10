Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the hall tickets for the Livestock Assistant and Accounts Assistant recruitment exam 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam for Live Stock Assistant 2024 posts will be conducted on June 13, whereas the exam for Contract Accounts Assistant 2024 posts will be held on June 16, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2041 Live Stock Assistant posts and 400 Contract Accounts Assistant posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download admit card 2025

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/rectlogingetadmitcard On the homepage, click on the Live Stock Asst, and Accounts Asst. admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference