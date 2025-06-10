MPESB ADDET admit card 2025 released; check revised exam schedule here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the hall tickets for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on June 17 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The reporting timings for first and second shifts are between 7.00 am to 8.00 am and 1.00 pm to 2.00 pm, respectively.
Steps to download MPESB ADDET admit card 2025
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ADDET admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
The entrance exam is held for admissions in Diploma courses in Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
