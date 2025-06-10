The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the hall tickets for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on June 17 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The reporting timings for first and second shifts are between 7.00 am to 8.00 am and 1.00 pm to 2.00 pm, respectively.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MPESB ADDET admit card 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ADDET admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ADDET admit card 2025.

The entrance exam is held for admissions in Diploma courses in Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.