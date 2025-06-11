The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has officially released the results for OJEE 2025, the state-level entrance exam for admissions to various professional and technical courses. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their scores on the official website ojee.nic.in .

The OJEE 2025 exam was conducted in computer-based mode between May 2 and May 12, 2025. The entrance test covered admissions to multiple programs, including Lateral Entry Engineering (LE-Tech), Lateral Entry Pharmacy (LE-Pharm), Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm), Master of Business Administration (MBA) and others.

Steps to download OJEE 2025 result

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in Candidate Activity — Download Rank Card Enter your application number and password View and download the result for future reference

Direct link to OJEE 2025 result.

As per a report by NDTV, the OJEE Committee will soon begin the counselling process for admissions based on the candidates' OJEE 2025 scores. The detailed counselling schedule and further instructions will be published shortly on the official websites ojee.nic.in.