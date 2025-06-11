The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is closing the application window today, June 11, 2025, for the Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications by the end of the day at the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 330 vacancies across various departments. The TNPSC CTS exam is scheduled to be held from July 20 to July 23, 2025. A correction window will be open from June 15 to June 17, 2025.

Steps to apply for TNPSC CTS (Interview Posts) 2025

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Register and login using your details Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit Save and download the confirmation page for future reference

