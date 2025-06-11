APPSC Group 1 Mains 2025: Results declared, 182 candidates shortlisted for interview
Candidates can now view and download their results from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially announced the Group 1 Mains Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Mains examination, conducted from May 3 to May 9, 2025, can now access their results on the APPSC website psc.ap.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies in Group I Services of the APPSC. According to the notification, 182 candidates have successfully qualified for the interview round.
Steps to check APPSC Group 1 Mains result 2025
- Go to the official website psc.ap.gov.in
- Open the ‘Results’ tab, click on the link for Group 1 Mains result 2025
- The result PDF will open, check for your registered number in the list
- Download and save the PDF for future reference
According to NDTV, the interview round is scheduled to take place from June 23 to June 30, 2025, at the APPSC office in Vijayawada.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.