The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially announced the Group 1 Mains Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Mains examination, conducted from May 3 to May 9, 2025, can now access their results on the APPSC website psc.ap.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies in Group I Services of the APPSC. According to the notification, 182 candidates have successfully qualified for the interview round.

Steps to check APPSC Group 1 Mains result 2025

Go to the official website psc.ap.gov.in Open the ‘Results’ tab, click on the link for Group 1 Mains result 2025 The result PDF will open, check for your registered number in the list Download and save the PDF for future reference

Direct link to Group 1 Mains result 2025.

According to NDTV, the interview round is scheduled to take place from June 23 to June 30, 2025, at the APPSC office in Vijayawada.