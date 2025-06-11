The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025 soon. These results are for students who took the supplementary examinations held from May 26 to June 2, 2025. Once the results are released, students can view and download their scorecards from the official website karresults.nic.in.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 results

Visit the official website karresults.nic.in Click on the ‘Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025’ link Enter your details and submit View and download you scorecard

According to Times of India, there are alternative methods to access the result

SMS: Send your roll number to 56263

DigiLocker: View your result by verifying your identity using Aadhaar

As per a report by The Indian Express, a major update in 2025 is the cancellation of the grace marks policy by KSEAB. In 2023, more than 59,000 students had passed with the help of 10% grace marks. The following year, this benefit was extended, allowing up to 20% grace marks per subject.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.