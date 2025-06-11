The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the preliminary answer keys for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and the Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2025. These entrance exams were conducted on June 6, 2025. Students who appeared for these examinations can now access the answer keys, individual response sheets, and question papers on the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Key Dates

Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key until June 13, 2025 .

. After reviewing the objections, the final answer key and results are expected to be declared on June 25, 2025.

Steps to download TS LAWCET, PGLCET answer key

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in Click on ‘Master Question Papers with Key’, on the homepage Click on the desired link and open the pdf View and check the answer key To submit objections, click on ‘Key Objections Form’, on the homepage

Direct link to individual response sheets.

Direct link to the preliminary answer keys.

Direct link to submit objections.