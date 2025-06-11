The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has officially released the scorecards for the recruitment of Specialist Medical Officers (SMO) under Advt. No. 07/2025 for General Surgeons and Advt. No. 16/2025 for Physicians. Candidates who appeared for the examination held on May 31, 2025, can now check their results on the commission’s official website btsc.bihar.gov.in .

The BTSC recruitment drive was launched to fill a total of 542 posts for Specialist Medical Officer (General Surgeon) and 306 posts for Specialist Medical Officer (Physician). The application process was open from March 4 to April 1, 2025.

Steps to download BTSC Specialist MO scorecard

Go to the official BTSC website btsc.bihar.gov.in Under What’s New, click on ‘View Scorecard for Specialist MO’ Select ‘View Scorecard’ and login using your details View and download the result for future reference

Direct link to the scorecard.