The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, which had earlier invited applications for Group-A (Non-Faculty) [REGA] posts for the 2025 recruitment cycle, has now declared the results for two of the examinations conducted in the first week of June. The exams were held for the posts of Medical Physicist (Nuclear Medicine) and Medical Physicist. Candidates who appeared for Stage-I exams can now view their results at the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The recruitment drive is aimed at filling a total of 29 vacancies under the Group-A (Non-Faculty) category.

Steps to check AIIMS Stage-I result 2025

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in Under Important Announcements, click on the link for Stage-I Result A PDF file containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates will open View the list and check your result

