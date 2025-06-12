The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli, has released the provisional answer key of the NIMCET 2025 - Common Entrance National Level Test for MCA admissions. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website nimcet.admissions.nic.in . Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 13 up to 5.00 pm.

NIMCET 2025 was conducted on June 8, 2025 in computer-based mode across various designated centres in India.

Steps to download NIMCET answer key 2025

Visit the official website nimcet.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Login for NIMCET 2025” tab Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the NIMCET answer key 2025 Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NIMCET answer key/ objection window 2025.