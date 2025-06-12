TS TET hall ticket 2025 released; here’s download link
Applicants dmit card will be released at tgtet.aptonline.in on June 11, 2025.
The Government of Telangana School Education Department has released the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 or TG TET 2025 admit cards. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted from June 18 to 30, 2025. The results are scheduled to be released on July 22, 2025.
Steps to download TG TET admit card 2025
Visit the official website tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet/
On the homepage, click on the TG TET admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to TG TET admit card 2025.
TG TET June 2025 will be conducted in two papers viz. Paper-I and Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII have to appear for both papers i.e. Paper-I and Paper-II.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.