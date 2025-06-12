The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Yantrik (Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics) and Navik (General Duty/Domestic Branch) under CGEPT 01/2026 and CGEPT 02/2026 batches. The application process has begun and the last date to apply is June 25, 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in .

The Indian Coast Guard has announced a total of 630 vacancies. For further details on vacancy and eligibility criteria, open the official notification.

Steps to apply for Yantrik and Navik posts 2025

Visit the official website: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Click on the CGEPT link Under the 'Announcements' section, click on the link for Online Application Form Register, log in, and complete the application form Pay the application fee online and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Application Fee

Rs 300 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates.

SC/ST candidates are exempted from the fee.

For more details, candidates are expected to visit the official website here.