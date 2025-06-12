The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Services Exam admit card 2025 on the official website upsc.gov.in. As per the notification, the IES/ ISS exam will be conducted from June 20 to 22 all over India.

“In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, the same may be communicated to the Commission immediately by email (at email ID uscms-upsc@nic.in) for taking the decision in the matter,” reads the notification.

The Commission aims to fill 12 vacancies for the Indian Economic Service and 35 for the Indian Statistical Service.

Steps to download IES/ ISS admit card 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the IES/ ISS admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

