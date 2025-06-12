Union Bank SO admit card 2025 released; to be held on June 22
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website unionbankofindia.co.in.
The Union Bank of India (UBI) has released the online examination hall tickets for the Specialist Officers (2025-26) posts on the official website unionbankofindia.co.in. The exam will be conducted on June 22, 2025, for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes.
The question paper will be bilingual and will consist of 150 questions of 225 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 500 Assistant Manager vacancies, 250 in the Credit discipline and 250 in IT.
Steps to download SO admit card 2025
Visit the official website: www.unionbankofindia.co.in
On the homepage, go to the “Careers/Recruitment” tab
Click on the Specialist Officers 2025-26 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
