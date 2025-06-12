The Bihar State Health Society ( SHS ) will soon close the registration window for the recruitment of Ayush MO (Mainstream/RBSK) (on contractual basis) at PHC/CHC/APHC of Bihar under National Health Mission against Advt no. 05/2025. Candidates can register on the official website shs.bihar.gov.in till June 15 up to 6.00 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2619 vacancies, of which 1411 are for Ayush Doctor (Ayurvedic), 706 for Ayush Doctor (Homeopathic), and 502 for Ayush Doctor (Unani). Applicants should be between the ages of 21 to 37 years as on August 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed. For information on educational qualifications, pay scale, and other details, please refer to the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants outside the State of Bihar (Male/ Female)/ Unreserved/ BC/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 125 applies to Bihar State’s SC/ ST and PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for MO posts 2025

Visit the official website shs.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Advertisement—”Applications invited for the post of recruitment of AYUSH MO (Mainstream/RBSK) (on contractual basis) at PHC/CHC/APHC of Bihar under National Health Mission against Advt no. 05/2025” Register and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MO posts 2025.