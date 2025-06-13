The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised exam city list for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025. Candidates can now re-select their preferred exam city on the official website natboard.edu.in from June 13 to June 17, 2025. The selection process will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The NEET PG 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on August 3, 2025, in a single shift from 9.00 am to 12.30 pm. The hall tickets will be available for download from July 31, 2025, and the results are expected to be declared on September 3, 2025.

Steps to select NEET PG 2025 exam city

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in Login using your credentials Click on the “Choose Test City” tab on the dashboard Choose your preferred exam city and submit

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to the exam city centre list.

Direct link to the exam schedule.