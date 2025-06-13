The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to declare the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 in the coming days. Once released, students will be able to view and download their results from the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

The supplementary examinations were held from May 22 to May 29, 2025. Students who either failed to clear certain subjects or aimed to improve their scores participated in these exams.

Steps to check TS Inter Supplementary results 2025

Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in Click on the “TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025” link Enter your required login details and Submit Your supplementary result will appear on the screen Download and print a copy of the result for future reference

As per a report by NDTV, in the main examination last year, the pass percentage for 1st-year students was 66.89%, while 71.37% of 2nd-year students passed. Girls consistently outshone boys in both years. Among 1st-year candidates, 73.8% of girls passed compared to 57.83% of boys.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.