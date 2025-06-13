The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has extended the last date to apply for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025. Earlier scheduled to close on June 12, 2025, the registration window will now remain open until June 14, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can complete their registration on the official website hssc.gov.in .

Candidates should note that the last date for fee payment has also been extended to June 16, 2025 till 6.00 pm.

Here’s the official notice.

Direct link to register for CET 2025.

CET scores will remain valid for a period of three years. these scores will be used to determine eligibility for subsequent stages such as the written mains examination, skill tests, and document verification.

As per a report by Times of India, post-CET, candidates will be shortlisted based on their scores, with a ratio of 10 candidates per vacancy for Group C positions. Those who qualify will move forward to the mains exam and skill test (if required), followed by document verification and final selection.