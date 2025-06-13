The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is set to release the provisional Answer Key for UPJEE 2025 on June 13, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination will be able to access the provisional answer key on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in .

The objection window will also be activated today. Candidates can raise challenges until June 15, 2025.

Steps to download JEECUP 2025 answer key

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link for JEECUP Answer Key 2025 Login and check the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

To submit objections, candidates must pay a processing fee of Rs 100 per question. If the objection is accepted as valid, the amount will be refunded, and necessary corrections will be made. However, if the objection is rejected, the fee will not be returned.