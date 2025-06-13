Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse registration window closes today; apply now for 11389 posts
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in.
Today, June 13, will close the registration window for the Staff Nurse posts under Advt. No. 23/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in. Earlier, the registration deadline was May 23, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 11389 Staff Nurse vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from the unreserved category/ OBC/ EBC/ EWS categories/ candidates outside the state of Bihar are required to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to Bihar State’s SC/ ST/ Female candidates.
Steps to apply for Staff Nurse posts 2025
Visit the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Staff Nurse registration 2025 link
Register and login to apply
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Staff Nurse posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.