The hall tickets for the ANM Training Selection Test 2025 (ANMTST 2025) have been released on the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board’s (MPESB) official website esb.mp.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 18 in two shifts: 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

The exam is conducted for admission into the MP state Women’s Health Worker Training Centers. Candidates can check the exam pattern, syllabus, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MPESB ANMTST admit card 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ANMTST admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ANMTST admit card 2025.