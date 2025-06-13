The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Uttar Pradesh, has released the hall tickets of the Common Paramedical Entrance Test 2025 (CPET 2025) on the official website abvmuup.edu.in. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on June 18, 2025, from 11.00 am to 1.20 pm. The reporting time is 9.00 am.

The paper will be bilingual, i.e., in English and Hindi, and will consist of 120 questions. No negative markings for incorrect responses and no marks awarded for multiple responses. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

How to download UP CNET admit card 2025

Visit the official website abvmuup.edu.in On the homepage, click on the UP CNET 2025 link Key in your login detail and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

