The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the National Entrance Test Undergraduate 2025 (NEET UG 2025) on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted on May 4, 2025, in 13 languages.

As per a report by the Times of India, Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan secured the first rank with 99.9999547 percentile, followed by Utkarsh Awadhiya and Krishang Joshi with 99.9999095 and 99.9998189 percentiles, respectively. A total of 2,276,069 candidates registered for the exam, of which 2,209,318 appeared and 1,236,531 qualified.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NEET UG result 2025

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the NEET UG result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NEET UG result 2025.

Direct link to NEET UG final answer key 2025