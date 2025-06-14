NEET UG result 2025 declared; download final answer key here
Candidates can download their results from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the National Entrance Test Undergraduate 2025 (NEET UG 2025) on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted on May 4, 2025, in 13 languages.
As per a report by the Times of India, Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan secured the first rank with 99.9999547 percentile, followed by Utkarsh Awadhiya and Krishang Joshi with 99.9999095 and 99.9998189 percentiles, respectively. A total of 2,276,069 candidates registered for the exam, of which 2,209,318 appeared and 1,236,531 qualified.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download NEET UG result 2025
Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the NEET UG result 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to NEET UG result 2025.
Direct link to NEET UG final answer key 2025
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.