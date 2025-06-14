The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination admit cards 2024. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The exams will be conducted on June 17 and 18 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1096 vacancies. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, the Main exam, followed by the Personality Test and viva voce.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RPSC RAS Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RAS Mains admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RAS Mains admit card 2024.