The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Examination Results 2025 today, June 16. Once declared, students will be able to download their scorecard from the official portal tsbie.cgg.gov.in .

The supplementary exams for both first and second-year intermediate students were conducted between May 22 and May 29, 2025. These exams offered a second chance to students who were either unsuccessful or sought to improve their scores in the main board exams, which were declared earlier on April 22.

Steps to download TS Inter Supplementary results 2025

Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in Click on the “TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025” link Enter your required login details and Submit Your supplementary result will appear on the screen Download and print a copy of the result for future reference

As per a report by NDTV, in the main intermediate examinations held earlier this year, the overall pass percentage for first-year students stood at 66.89%, while the second-year results reflected a slightly higher pass rate of 71.37%.