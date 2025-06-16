The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the official schedule for the Online Seat Allocation process for the INI-CET July 2025 session at aiimsexams.ac.in. This process is for admission to postgraduate courses MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years), and MDS in various Institutes of National Importance (INIs) across the country. The eligible candidates will have to login themselves on PG Online Seat Allocation portal.

“The link for the portal will be activated only for eligible candidates in the MyPage and password may be reset by click on “Forgot Password” button”, reads the Information Brochure.

July 2025 Session Seat Allocation Schedule

Announcement of seat allocation of 1st round: June 25, 2025.

Announcement of seat allocation of 2nd round: July 10, 2025.

Here’s the official schedule of Online Seat Allocation for July 2025 session.

Direct link to the steps for Online Seat Allocation.

Direct link to FAQs for Online Seat Allocation.