The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the General Duty (GD) Constable Result 2025 shortly. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam will be able to check and download their results from the official website ssc.gov.in .

The SSC GD Constable examination was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format across the country.

Steps to check SSC GD Constable result 2025

Visit the official SSC website ssc.gov.in Select the ‘Result’ tab Click on the link for ‘SSC GD Constable Result 2025’ Open the PDF file to view the list of qualified candidates Download and save the file for future reference

As per a report by NDTV, candidates who qualify in the written test will proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), followed by a medical examination.

In the PET , male and female candidates must complete a specific running task within a set time limit.

The PST will assess parameters like height, chest expansion (for male candidates), and weight to ensure candidates meet the required physical standards.