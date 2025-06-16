Bundelkhand University has declared the results of the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination (UP B.Ed JEE) 2025. Eligible candidates can download their score cards from the official website bujhansi.ac.in . The applications were invited from February 15 to March 8 without a late fee.

The examination was held on June 1, 2025, across 751 centers in Uttar Pradesh. As per a report by ToI, 3.44 lakh applicants registered for the exam, of which 3.05 lakh appeared for the exam.

Steps to download UP BE.d JEE result 2025

Visit the official website bujhansi.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UP B.Ed JEE 2025 link Click on the UP B.ED 2025 scorecard link Login and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UP B.Ed JEE result 2025.