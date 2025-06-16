The Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried men and women for the 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme (Permanent Commission) course, commencing in January 2026 at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala. Interested candidates will be able to register from June 30, 2025, at the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application window will remain open till July 14, 2025.

This recruitment drive is for entry into the Executive and Technical branches, offering a total of 44 vacancies, including a maximum of 6 seats for women.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have passed the Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 pattern) or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 70% aggregate marks , along with 50% marks in English in either Class X or XII.

Applicants must have passed the or equivalent with and at least , along with in either Class X or XII. JEE Main 2025 : Candidates must have appeared for the JEE (Main) 2025 exam. Selection for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview will be based on the All India Common Rank List (CRL) published by the National Testing Agency (NTA) .

: Candidates must have appeared for the exam. Selection for the interview will be based on the published by the . Age: Applicants must be born between July 2, 2006, and January 1, 2009 (both dates inclusive).

Here’s the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.