The Directorate of Educational Research & Training (DERT) Shillong has declared the Mizoram Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 or MTET 2025 results for Lower Primary aid Upper Primary Levels. Applicants can download their results from the official website megeducation.gov.in.

The exam was held on April 25, 2025. The examination is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in schools affiliated with the Mizoram Board of Secondary Education.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MTET result 2025

Visit the official website megeducation.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MTET result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MTET result 2025.

