The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the School Lecturer (School Education) 2024 exam city slip. Applicants can download the exam city slip from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in . Admit cards will be released on June 20, 2025.

The exam will be conducted from June 23 to July 4, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2202 School Lecturer posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download School Lecturer exam city slip 2024

Visit the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, key in your login details and submit Click on the School Lecturer exam city slip 2024 link Download and take a printout for future reference