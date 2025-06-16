RPSC School Lecturer exam city slip 2025 released; admit cards likely from June 20
Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the School Lecturer (School Education) 2024 exam city slip. Applicants can download the exam city slip from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Admit cards will be released on June 20, 2025.
The exam will be conducted from June 23 to July 4, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2202 School Lecturer posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download School Lecturer exam city slip 2024
Visit the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, key in your login details and submit
Click on the School Lecturer exam city slip 2024 link
Download and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.