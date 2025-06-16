The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the admit card release date for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2025 (PCS 2025). Admit card will be released at psc.uk.gov.in on June 18, 2025.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on June 29 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon (General Studies) and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm (General Aptitude Test). The Commission aims to fill 123 vacancies. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Upper PCS admit card 2025

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam-2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference