UKPSC Upper PCS admit card release date out; check exam details here
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the admit card release date for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2025 (PCS 2025). Admit card will be released at psc.uk.gov.in on June 18, 2025.
The recruitment exam will be conducted on June 29 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon (General Studies) and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm (General Aptitude Test). The Commission aims to fill 123 vacancies. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Upper PCS admit card 2025
Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam-2025 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.