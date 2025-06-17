The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the revised tentative calendar for the 2025-26 recruitment cycle for Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Candidates can view the revised calendar at the official website ibps.in.

According to the updated calendar, the preliminary exams for CRP PO/MT-XV will be held on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025, while the main examination is scheduled for October 12, 2025. For Specialist Officers under CRP SPL-XV, the preliminary exam will take place on August 30, 2025, and the single/main examination is set for November 9, 2025.

As per a report by Times of India, the entire registration process for IBPS CRP 2025 exams will be conducted online only. Candidates are required to complete a single registration for both Preliminary and Main exams, wherever applicable.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.