The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for the National Defence Academy (NDA)-II and Combined Defence Services (CDS)-II 2025 examinations today, June 17, 2025, at 11.59 pm. Interested candidates must complete their online application forms through the official UPSC portal upsconline.nic.in before the deadline.

Steps to apply for UPSC NDA & CDS exams 2025

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Login or complete One-Time Registration (OTR) if not already done Fill the application form, pay the fee, and submit Download the completed form for future reference

Direct link to the login window.

Candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, and all female applicants are exempted from the payment of this fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.