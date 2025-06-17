Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Senior Computer Assistant posts, Group-C, Non-Gazetted under 19/2025. Applicants can register for the posts on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in from July 1 to 31, 2025.

The common written exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on June 18, 2026. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination and Interview/ Personality Test.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 27 vacancies, of which 2 vacancies are for the Department of Industries and Commerce (Information Technology), 16 for the Home (Jail) Department, Govt. of Tripura, and 9 for the Finance Department (Taxes Organisation). Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee of unreserved category candidates applying for the Group-C Non- Gazetted posts is Rs 200, whereas Rs 150 for SC/ ST/ BPL card holders/ PwD candidates.